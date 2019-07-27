|
Mary Elizabeth "Dease" (Altman) Buccardo, 91, of Avonmore, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Bethlen Home in Ligonier. She was born June 2, 1928, in Avonmore, the daughter of the late Harry W. and Ruth N. Amalong Altman. She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Avonmore. Dease attended Duff's Business Academy. She loved to cook, bake, watch westerns on TV and especially enjoyed socializing. She is survived by two sons, Frank F. Buccardo and his wife, Sherri, of West Hickory, and John "Jack" Buccardo (Sheryl L. Sizemore), of Shelocta; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha L. Valore, of Slickville; a brother, Fred Altman and his wife, Gail, of Edmond; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. "Babe" Buccardo, in 1971; and three brothers, Harold "Crow" Altman, Eugene Altman and Alfred Altman.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Parting prayer services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, in the funeral home, with Father John Harrold officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mathew Church Cemetery in Saltsburg.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 27, 2019