Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Airy Cemetery
Natrona Heights, PA
Mary E. Fallon


1918 - 2020
Mary E. Fallon Obituary
Mary E. (Wilhelm) Fallon, 101, of Brackenridge, faithful servant of Jesus, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. She was born July 5, 1918, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Herbert J. and Rose (Fisher) Wilhelm. Mary lived in Pittsburgh until 1972 when she moved to Castle Shannon. She moved to Brackenridge in 1983 to be near her family. Mary graduated from South Hills High School and Duffs Business School. She retired in 1983 after 21 years as secretary and office manager at Mandi Food Brokers in Pittsburgh. Mary is survived by her children, Patricia (Patti) DeWitt, of Natrona Heights, Raymond J. (Donna) Fallon, of Punxsutawney, and Robert Fallon, of Brackenridge; grandchildren, Katie (Rob) Mann, Craig (Nikole) DeWitt, Lisa Anne Fallon and Kerry Anne Fallon; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ally, Evan, Jacob and Jaxson; brother, Herbert (Sis) Wilhelm; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Fallon; son-in-law, Karl (Skip) DeWitt; brother, Robert Wilhelm; and sister, Margaret Mary Duckworth. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. John B. Lendvai. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Remember
