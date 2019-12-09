|
Mary E. (Shondelmyer) Ferrante, 90, of Vandergrift, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in AHN Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born Aug. 14, 1929, in Saltsburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Harriet (Shelkey) Shondelmyer. She lived in Vandergrift most of her life. Mary was a homemaker dedicated to her family. She enjoyed, cooking, baking, tending to her indoor flowers, and most of all, spending time with her family. Mary was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Ferrante Sr., on April 22, 1997; brothers, Bob, Bill, Chuck, Don and Gary Shondelmyer; and sisters, Hazel King and Hannah Jean Irwin. Mary is survived by her children, Diane M. (David) Harris, of Columbiana, Ohio, and Thomas D. Ferrante Jr., of Vandergrift; two grandsons, David Harris, of Columbiana, Ohio, and Ryan Harris, of Hollywood, Calif.; great-granddaughter, Isabella Harris, of Columbiana, Ohio; sisters, Marge Keltz and Joan Shondelmyer, both of Bell Township; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Private burial will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019