Mary E. Goins
1922 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Goins, 98, of Apollo, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Woodhaven Care Center, Monroeville. Born June 4, 1922, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Lee and Annie Jackson Randolph. Mary had been employed by the Visiting Nurses Association. She ran the Senior meal program at Calvin United Presbyterian Church in Apollo, and was an active member of Wilson Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in North Vandergrift. Most recently, she attended Mount Ararat Baptist Church, Pittsburgh. She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, antiques and upholstery work. Survivors include two daughters, Doris Jackson Scott, of Vandergrift, and Victoria Goins, of Wilkins Township; her son, Norman Francis (Marcelette) Jackson, of Luling, La.; four grandchildren, Kimberly Tipton, Freeman Woody, Charles Scott and Caitlynn Weston; along with five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Jackson; her second husband, Winston Goins; her brother, Bill Randolph; and her sister, Ida Mae Randolph; along with her first cousin, whom was like a sister to, her Sarah Randolph. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC.,.244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Vandergrift Cemetery. Anyone attending visitation will be required to wear a mask. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.
