Mary E. Greene, 90, of South Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully while in the company of her family Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home. Mary was born in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, on March 23, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Anna (Greenawalt) and Clarence McAninch. Mary was a 1948 graduate of Freeport High School. Mary was the South Buffalo Township tax collector for 31 years; she retired in 2010. She was a faithful member of Srader Grove Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township and was also a Sunday school teacher at the church. Mary was a past member of the Fraternal Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, word find puzzles, traveling all over the world with her husband and spending time with her family. Mary is survived by three sons, Kenneth W. and Janet Greene, John E. and Joyce Greene and Thomas A. Greene, all of South Buffalo Township; and three daughters, Kathleen R. Greene, of South Buffalo Township, Deborah Furlong, of South Buffalo Township, and Connie and David Panach, of Natrona Heights. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren E. Greene, three brothers and five sisters. At the family's request, there will be no visitation. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
.