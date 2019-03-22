Mary Ellen Merkt, 86, of Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, peacefully, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Mary was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Weirton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Margaret (McCulloch) and George Heisey. She was the widow of Christian Fredrick Schroeder, who passed in 1973. Mary was a 1950 graduate of Weir High School and 1954 graduate of Fairmont State College, where she received her bachelor of arts degree in education. Mary was a retired first grade teacher. She was a former member of Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir and attending Bible study. Mary also enjoyed quilting, playing golf and spending time with her family. Mary is survived by her son, Scott and Joanie Schroeder, of Inman, S.C.; and her daughter, Kimberly and Robert Nichol, of Buffalo Township; and stepchildren, Chris and Larry Skerlong, Mary Edith and David Cicola, Joe Polifroni, Joe and Barbara Merkt, Jeanette and Steve Woods, Joan and Daniel Leahy, Judy Merkt and Joyce Hess and Bruce Cobb. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jocelyn and Joshua Korbeck, Alyssa Nichol, Chandler and Jennifer Nichol, Kassie Cromer, Brittany Wilkie, Hillary Schroeder and Darrell Baughman; her great-grandchildren; and numerous stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her second and third husbands, William Polifroni, in 1983 and Francis J. Merkt, in 2010. She was also predeceased by her sister, Margaret Guatteri.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, in the funeral home, with Pastor Rob Wilson officiating. Burial will be held in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Weirton, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 438 Bear Creek Road, Sarver, PA 16055. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary