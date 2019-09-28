|
Mary Elizabeth (Kolenchak) Miskinis, 104, of Leechburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was born June 6, 1915, in Leechburg, a daughter of the late John Kolenchak and Anna (Segorek) Kolenchak. Mary had been employed as a bottling line worker by J.S. Finch Distillery in Schenley. She was a member of the former St. Martha Roman Catholic Church in Leechburg and the church's St. Anne's Guild. She was currently a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Survivors include two sons, Charles A. Miskinis, of Leechburg, and Edward T. Miskinis (Diana), of Rochester, N.Y.; three daughters, Barbara Wilken (Henry), of Vandergrift, Pamela Sorisio (John), of Leechburg, and Debby Vargo (David), of Leechburg; foreign exchange student "son," Ezio Ronchi, of Italy; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul Kolenchak, of Leechburg; and two sisters, Catherine Pinker, of Allegheny Township, and Pauline Clowes (George), of Arkansas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Miskinis, in August 2002; brothers, Frank and John Kolenchak; and sisters, Veronica Zeigler, Josephine Pinella and Cecelia Christopher.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment following at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff from Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot and the Sisters from Bishop Morrow Home in Leechburg for all their wonderful and loving care. Condolences to the Miskinis family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019