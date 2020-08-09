1/1
Mary E. Sieber
1940 - 2020
Mary Ethel Sieber, 80, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 3, 1940, in Harwick, to the late Herbert Vance Sr. and Margaret Marcelle Baker Duvall. Mary was a 1958 graduate of Ken High who enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, farming, camping and traveling, but loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Abundant Joy Fellowship Church, Tarentum. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Sieber, Aug. 5, 2011; brother, Herbert Vance Duvall Jr.; and granddaughter, Chumly Sieber. She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Hart and Margie (Chuck) Ecker; grandchildren, Dr. Richard Sieber, Dr Joshua (Lauren) Sieber, Rachel (Channing) Sieber, David Ecker and Mary (Matt) Robinson; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Joseph; and her dog and favorite child, Baby Chumly. As per Mary's wishes, all services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
