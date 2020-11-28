1/1
Mary E. Tirdil
1940 - 2020
Mary E. Tirdil, 80, of (Kinloch) Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, peacefully, in her home, with her family by her side. She was born July 25, 1940, in Burgettstown, to the late Robert Boyd and Helen Bebo Taylor, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Mrs. Tirdil was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She worked as a loan officer for Central Valley Federal Credit Union, Arnold, and had also worked as a secretary for Johnson Heating and Air Conditioning. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, vacationing in Ocean City, Md., and going to the casino with her grandsons. She is survived by her two daughters, Lynn (Ralph) Cratty, of Lower Burrell, and Roberta (Robert) Ledoux, of New Kensington; three grandchildren, Justin (Kimmy) Cratty, Jason (fiancee Ashley Lovasik) Cratty and Brandon Ledoux; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Mason Cratty; and her beloved dog, CoCo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Charles Tirdil; and two sisters, Margie Tyjewski and Helen M. Taylor. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Masks and covid-19 guidelines are required. Christian funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Animal Protectors in New Kensington. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
