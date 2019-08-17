|
|
Mary F. (Horan) Weremeychik, 88, a lifelong resident of Natrona, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Aug. 11, 1931, in Natrona, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Kathryn (Davidowski) Horan. Mary attended St. Joseph High School in Natrona and was a member of St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, St. Joseph Parish, Natrona. In her younger years, Mary enjoyed dancing to doo-wop big band music daily with her husband, Phil. She liked listening to the big band music, too. Mary loved spending time with her family and her grandsons. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Philip Weremeychik Jr.; a son, Thomas J. Weremeychik, of New Kensington; two grandsons, Philip J. Weremeychik and Thomas D. Weremeychik, and their mother, Kimberly (Dan) Gregory, all of New Kensington; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Philip E. "Coach Phil" "Uncle Phil" Weremeychik, June 25, 2017; her brothers, John, Joseph and Thomas Horan; and sisters, Ann Nemeth, Catherine Gablick, Frances "Franny" Mehal, Martha Jane "Janie" Bushman, and two sisters in infancy, Margaret Eileen and Mary Ann Horan.
In accordance with Mary's wishes, there is no public visitation. Friends are welcome to attend a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, 48 Spruce St., Natrona. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the St. Joseph Parish Church Building Fund, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019