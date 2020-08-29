Mary (Jarussi) Fitzpatrick, 72, of Payson, Ariz., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Queen Creek, Ariz., at the home of her daughter, Shannon Fitzpatrick, after a well fought battle with cancer. Mary was born June 24, 1948, in Natrona Heights, to Cladinora and Donato Jarussi. Mary graduated from Burrell Senior High School, a member of the first class of 1966. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Edinboro State College, Edinboro, where she graduated in 1970. She also completed post graduate education at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y. Mary moved to central New York after college and taught Spanish at Odessa-Montour, Watkins Glen and Lansing School District, where she retired after more than 30 years of teaching. Mary's love of adventure led her to explore new cultures and cuisines and make many lifelong friends in her travels. Her most spiritual and memorable pilgrimage was traveling to Medugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina. After her retirement, she moved to Arizona, where she split her time between Payson and Queen Creek. Mary had an outgoing, vivacious personality and always enjoyed making people laugh. Her unique outlook on life was an inspiration to others, and her deep love and belief of God set an example for everyone and uplifted her family and friends. Mary participated in charity work through St. Phillip the Apostle Church, in Payson, Ariz. She also volunteered for many other non-profit organizations, including the Big Sisters Program, in Payson. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Cladinora Iarussi and Donato Jarussi, maternal grandparents, Elisabetta Spagnuolo and Mario Iarussi, and paternal grandparents, Marietta Mascio and Croce Jarussi. She is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Neal) Fitzpatrick, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; grandsons, Cole, Benjamin and Finn; her four sisters, Lisa (Barry) Bistis, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Patricia Jarussi, of Madison, W.Va., Christine (Wendy) Jarussi, of Lower Burrell, and Donna Ponzi, of Plum; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mary still has family in Italy, including her Aunt Ernestina Iarussi, of Milan, Italy, Aunt Ilde and Uncle Pasquale, of Rivisondoli, Italy, and many cousins and other extended family. Mary was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Payson, Ariz., and the Church of Our Lady Of Guadalupe, Queen Creek, Ariz. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. October 17, 2020, in Payson, Ariz., at St. Philip's Catholic Church. Her ashes will be interned at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to stepsoflove.org
(designated to Program Support in Rocky Point) or St. Phillip the Apostle Church in Payson, Ariz.