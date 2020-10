Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary (Jarussi) Fitzpatrick, 72, of Payson, Ariz., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Queen Creek, Ariz., at the home of her daughter, Shannon Fitzpatrick, after a well fought battle with cancer. There will be a memorial funeral Mass for Mary Jarussi Fitzpatrick at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell.



