Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pio's Church
Harmar, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lakewood Memorial Gardens

Mary G. Salmon


1939 - 2020
Mary G. Salmon Obituary
Mary G. Salmon, 80, of Indiana Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was born March 24, 1939, to her parents, the late Christine (Yungwirth) and Edward Gollinger, and has been a longtime resident of the Valley. Mrs. Salmon graduated from St. Lawrence High School and attended The University of Pittsburgh. After school, she worked for many years as a bookkeeper, including L.B. Foster. Mary was of the Catholic faith. She was an avid reader and spent her free time solving puzzles and doing stitch work. Her memory will live on in all the crocheted blankets she made for family. Surviving her are her daughters, Caroline C. (Ken) McCann, of Indianola, Stormy (John III) Skrip, of Breiningsville, and Rebecca (Bob) Young, of Jeannette; stepdaughter, Kelly (Michael) Withum, of Lancaster; stepson, Michael (Kim) Salmon, of Maryland; brother, Edward (Bev) Gollinger, of North Huntingdon, and brother, Thomas Gollinger, of Springdale; grandchildren, Dennis, Cordt, Abbey, John, Jacob and Joseph; and four great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Salmon, and a sister, Louise. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, in St. Pio's Church, in Harmar, with burial to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
