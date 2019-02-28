Mary Hope (Johnston) Tressler, 88, of Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born Sept. 9, 1930, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Harry M. and Verna (Yetter) Johnston. Mary lived in Apollo most of her life and was a graduate of Apollo High School. Her community involvement included memberships with Apollo United Presbyterian Church, where she was a former bazaar chairperson, and taught Sunday school for 23 years; life member of both the Apollo Historical Society and the Roaring Run Watershed Association; and founded the Apollo-Ridge Food Bank in 1982 and served as the president for 10 years. She also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society in Apollo. Mary worked for 10 years at the local offices of state representatives Jeff Coleman and Jeff Pyle. She enjoyed going on bus trips with Thomas Tours and collecting bells and dolls. Mary was an excellent baker and liked making cookies for the Christmas holiday. She loved going shopping and out to eat with her friends and enjoyed sharing holiday meals with her family. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dean W. Tressler, who passed away Oct. 5, 1989; and a son, James Tressler, May 23, 1999. Mary is survived by her sons, H. Dean (Janice) Tressler, of Murrysville, and John Tressler, of New Kensington; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Harriet Shockey, of Kiski Township; and niece, Carole Goldinger, of Apollo, who was very special to Mary.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the funeral home, with Kevin Crocker officiating. Private interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Apollo-Ridge Food Bank, c/o Debra Nicholas, PO Box 125, Spring Church, PA 15686, or to the Apollo Area Historical Society, 317 N. Second St., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019