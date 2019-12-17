Home

Mary Hranica


1923 - 2019
Mary Hranica Obituary
Mary Hranica, 96, of Natrona Heights, passed away at home Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was born May 29, 1923, in New Bethlehem, to the late Fiorindo and Regina Berasi. Mary was a graduate of East Deer High School and lived most of her life in Natrona Heights, where she was a homemaker. She attended Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, and Mt. St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Survivors include her children, Sandra L. (James) Huddleston, of Virginia, Donna (Alan) Doner, of West Deer Township, Patricia (Phillip) Reitz, of West Deer Township, and Joseph (Irene) Hranica, of Carlisle; grandchildren, Erin, Maura, Alexandra, Bryan, Adam, Bradley, Ashley, Jennifer, Carmen, Eric and Donna Marie; and great-grandchildren, Quintyn, Rylee, Colby, Chase, Natalie, Max, Mallory, Henrik, Maddox, Alec, Piper, Gabrielle, Jason, Brooke, Alie, Luke, Elijah and Luna. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Guido, Mario, Frank and Santo Berasi.
At Mary's request, there will be no public visitation. However, a private family Mass was will be held Friday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
