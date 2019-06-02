Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Mary Jane Bralski


Mary Jane Bralski Obituary
Mary Jane Bralski, 88, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Harmar Village Care Center, Harmarville. She was born Sept. 8, 1930, in Natrona, to the late John and Mary Szydlik Bralski. Prior to retiring, Mary Jane was employed by Allegheny Ludlum Research Center in Natrona Heights as a secretary. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona. Mary Jane enjoyed gardening, shopping and going out to dinner with family and friends. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Chester, Conrad, Zygmunt, Stanley and Daniel Bralski; and by her sisters, Genevieve Orkwis and Phyllis Obniski.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of a parting prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Ladislaus Church, with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Jane may be made to the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 2, 2019
