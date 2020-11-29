1/1
Mary Jane Daugherty
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane (McGowan) Daugherty, 96, of Washington Township, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born Oct. 3, 1924, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Clarence McGowan and Cora (Long) McGowan. Mary Jane lived in Washington Township most of her life, and was a 1944 graduate of Washington Township High School. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Mary Jane liked shopping and enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach. She most loved spending time with her family, especially spoiling her granddaughter, Lindsay. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Daugherty, who passed away in December 1996; brother, John "Jack" McGowan; sister-in-law, Carolyn McGowan; and her brother-in-law, Ed Eifel. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Judy (Bill) Schweppe, of Plum; sons, Ronald (Kathryn) Daugherty, of Bell Township, and Tim (Anna) Daugherty, of Washington Township; granddaughter, Lindsay Daugherty, of Washington Township; stepgrandchildren, Joe (Amy) Wienskovich and Joel George; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Eifel, of Ohio; and nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, visitation and services will be private, with Father Vincent Zidek officiating. Entombment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. The family would like to offer a special thanks to QLS West Haven Personal Care for their exemplary care during Mary Jane's stay. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mary Jane's memory to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved