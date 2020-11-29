Mary Jane (McGowan) Daugherty, 96, of Washington Township, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born Oct. 3, 1924, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Clarence McGowan and Cora (Long) McGowan. Mary Jane lived in Washington Township most of her life, and was a 1944 graduate of Washington Township High School. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Mary Jane liked shopping and enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach. She most loved spending time with her family, especially spoiling her granddaughter, Lindsay. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Daugherty, who passed away in December 1996; brother, John "Jack" McGowan; sister-in-law, Carolyn McGowan; and her brother-in-law, Ed Eifel. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Judy (Bill) Schweppe, of Plum; sons, Ronald (Kathryn) Daugherty, of Bell Township, and Tim (Anna) Daugherty, of Washington Township; granddaughter, Lindsay Daugherty, of Washington Township; stepgrandchildren, Joe (Amy) Wienskovich and Joel George; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Eifel, of Ohio; and nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, visitation and services will be private, with Father Vincent Zidek officiating. Entombment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. The family would like to offer a special thanks to QLS West Haven Personal Care for their exemplary care during Mary Jane's stay. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mary Jane's memory to a charity of one's choice
