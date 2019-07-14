Mary Jo (Jascak) Aloi, of Friendswood, Texas, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Mary Jo lived in Natrona Heights and Scott Township before moving to Texas to be with family. She was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Natrona, to Thomas and Veronica Durci Jascak. Mary Jo was a graduate of Har-Brack High School, Class of 1955. She was preceded in death by her parents; and is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Tom) Gribschaw, of Friendswood, Texas, Theresa (David) Rockwood, of Dickinson, Texas; and her son, Robert (Amy) Aloi, of Columbia, Md. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Bryan, Nick and Matt Aloi and Timothy Keener; and by her brother, Thomas Jascak, of Natrona Heights.

There will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Rev. Andrew Fischer as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.

