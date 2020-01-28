|
Mary K. (Gowin) Sweadner, 84, of West Deer Township, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Crandall, Ga., to the late John F. and Geraldine L. (Pickel) Gowin. Mary has lived in West Deer for the past 42 years. She worked for National Torch Tip in Aspinwall for over 30 years as a shipping clerk. Mary was a member of East Union Presbyterian Church, West Deer. She enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling and boating, but especially enjoyed her family. She is survived by her children, David (Shirley) Chadwick, of Shaler, Randall (Lisa) Chadwick, of Dalton, Ga., and Katherine "Kat" D. Meyers, of West Deer; her stepchildren, Diane (Dennis) Triplett, of Waynesburg, Deborah S. (Gary) Vacarro, of Goldsboro, N.C., Judith (Steve) Baird, of Harwick, Robert B. (Sharon) Sweadner Jr., of Richland, Ross A. (Theresa) Sweadner, of West Deer, and Kenneth Sweadner, of Raleigh, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Morris (Kathy) Gowin, of Dalton, Ga., and Joann (George) Beene, of Dalton, Ga. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Earnest, Frank, Jerry and Winfred Gowin; and her sister, Ira Berryhill.
Friends will be received from to 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. Her funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in East Union Presbyterian Church, East Union Road, West Deer, with the Rev. James C. Ramsey officiating. All are asked to meet at the church. She will be privately laid to rest next to her husband in East Union Church Cemetery, West Deer.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020