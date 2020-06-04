Mary Kaminsky, 94, of Allegheny Township, formerly of New Kensington, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Mature Living, Allegheny Township. She was born April 29, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Philip and Pearl Kaminsky, and was a lifelong resident of the community. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church in New Kensington. Mary worked In the billing office of the Miner's Clinic (Russelton Medical Group) for 20 years. Prior to that, she was a school crossing guard and wore the uniform proudly. She will be lovingly missed by siblings, Ann (Kaminsky) Mastowski, of Logans Ferry Heights, and Frank (Patricia) Kaminsky, of New Kensington; as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Andrew, Oscar, Michael and John Kaminsky; and sister, Eva (Kaminsky) Wielobob. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2020.