Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Mary L. Adams Obituary
Mary Lou Adams, 91, of New Kensington, died peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born Dec. 23, 1927, in New Kensington. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Fritz) Powell and also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Adams; brothers, William Powell, Marlin "Bud" Powell and John "Virg" Powell; and sisters, Margaret Strate, Lenora Zarisky, and Emily Ruth Powell. Mary was an honorary member of First Baptist Church of Upper Burrell. She enjoyed puzzles and watching hummingbirds, and was an avid reader. She is survived by her loving children, Robert "Al" (Debbie) Adams, of New Kensington, and Sandy (Bob) Stewart of Apollo. She was the loving grandmother of Alan (Nikki) Adams, of Plum, Bobby (Janel) Stewart, of Plum, Jamie (John) Medure, of Springdale, Joe Stewart, of New Kensington, Jodie (Jason) Gordish, of Hyde Park, and Missy Holmes, of Apollo. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Virginia Johnston, of Sarver, Norma (Jim) Ryba, of Lower Burrell, Carolyn (Richard) Emmert, of Upper Burrell, and Clifford Powell, of Lower Burrell.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
