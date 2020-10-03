1/1
Mary L. Anderson
Mary Louise Anderson, 94, of Springdale, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in the home of her daughter, in Washington Township. She was born in Pittsburgh to the late George J. and Sara Klepfer Desroche and had lived in Springdale since 1929. She graduated Springdale High School and Robert Morris Business School and married the late Howard D. Anderson in 1948. She formerly worked for Provident Mutual Insurance Co. and was the librarian at Springdale Library. Mary was a member of the Springdale United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed family the most, reading, word puzzles and cards. She is survived by her two sons, Gary Anderson (Caitlin), of Cheswick, and Craig (Joan) Anderson, of Conway, S.C.; her daughter, Holly (Dan) Kuehn, of Export, and daughter-in-law, Sandra Anderson, of Lower Burrell; her seven grandchildren, Ryan, Brenda, Justin, Erica, Cody, Lesa and Anthony; and her 12 great-grandchildren, Connor, Gavin, Braiden, Dawson, Noah, Grant, James, Lily, Kash, Elias, Levi and Evelyn. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Howard D. Anderson; son, Eric D. Anderson; parents; and brother, George J. Desroche Jr. A private burial was held in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC. SPRINGDALE/CHESWICK. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Road, Trafford, PA 15085 or www.bridgeshospice.org. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
