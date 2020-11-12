Mary L. Claassen, 95, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully at home, surrounded by all of her children, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was born April 21, 1925, in Leechburg, to the late Hehor "George" and Vincka Puturka Klucinec, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell since 1953, after moving from Hyde Park. Mrs. Claassen was a founding, lifelong member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. She attended the first Mass in 1954 and was a member of the former Ladies Guild. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a strong, faith-filled woman that loved her family and showed kindness to all. She would welcome everyone that came to her house with coffee and pastries. She was an excellent baker and cook. Her poppy seed rolls, chocolate chip cookies, cabbage rolls, macaroni and cheese and rice pudding were the family favorites. She enjoyed sitting on her deck, feeding the birds, tending to her flowers and praying the rosary. Her beautiful smile and laugh will be missed. Family and friends would describe her as the sweetest and kindest woman. Mary was employed at the Alcoa plant during World War II, and shortly after as an operator of a 50-ton extrusion press. She met her husband at Alcoa when he returned from the war. Her greatest joy was found in caring for and loving her family. She enjoyed traveling across the country with her husband during their retirement years. She had the opportunity to return to Czechoslovakia to visit relatives and was incredibly grateful that her parents had the courage to come to America to make a better life for their children. She is survived by her four children, Thomas G. (Susan) Claassen, of New Kensington, Pamela Claassen-Powers, of Lower Burrell, Gregory (Marilyn) Claassen, of New Kensington, and Kimberly Claassen-Claassen, of Allegheny Township; seven grandchildren, Leslie (Jeremiah) Bondra, Jennifer (Gregory) Schubert, Kristen Claassen, Alexis (Brad) Marzullo, Aaron Claassen, Jonathan Powers and Casey (Michelle) Claassen; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Justine Donghia, of Vandergrift, and Lieutenant Colonel Ann Couslin, of Kerrville, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas O. Claassen, in 2001; siblings, Frank Klucinec, Katherine Fatseas, Paul Klucinec and Elizabeth Graham; and two sons-in-law, David Claassen and John Powers. Friends are invited to attend Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD & LOWER BURRELL. www.RusiewiczFH.com
