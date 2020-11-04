Mary Loretta (Giron) Froncek, 91, of West Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Apollo. She was born July 7, 1929, in Johnetta (Gilpin Township), a daughter of the late Valentine Giron and Nancy (Dailey) Giron. Mary was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed baking and cooking. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Jack A. Froncek, of West Leechburg; three daughters, Rose A. Froncek, of Natrona Heights, Mary Jane Miller (Dennis), of West Leechburg, and Susan E. Kaszubski (Richard), of West Leechburg; four grandsons; a special granddaughter, Brandy Fabry; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Giron. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, has been entrusted with private arrangements for the family. Interment will be made at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Allegheny Township. Condolences to the Froncek family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
