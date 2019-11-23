Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish
125 Park Road
Gilpin Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gasbarro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Gasbarro


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Gasbarro Obituary
Mary Louise "LuLu" Gasbarro, 92, of Leechburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Amber Woods at Harmar Village, in Cheswick. A daughter of the late Patsy C. Gasbarro and Anna Mae (Havilick) Gasbarro, she was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Armstrong County. Mary retired from Leechburg Area School District as a custodian. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, in Gilpin Township. Mary was an independent woman and central figure within her neighborhood. Survivors include two nephews, Joseph Gasbarro, of New Kensington, and Pascal Gasbarro, of California; her Goddaughter and great-niece, Alicia Evans (Frank), of Leechburg; great-niece, Sara Mae Crusan; a great-nephew, Larry Gasbarro Jr., of Ohio; two great-great-nephews, Beau and Clay Evans; and her friends and neighbors, Terri and Kirsten Medice, of Leechburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph N. Gasbarro; a nephew, Larry Gasbarro Sr.; and a great-nephew, Christopher Gasbarro.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, (724-842-1051). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
A special thanks is given to Amber Woods and Grane Hospice for their exceptional care of Mary. Condolences to the Gasbarro family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -