Mary Louise "LuLu" Gasbarro, 92, of Leechburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Amber Woods at Harmar Village, in Cheswick. A daughter of the late Patsy C. Gasbarro and Anna Mae (Havilick) Gasbarro, she was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Armstrong County. Mary retired from Leechburg Area School District as a custodian. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, in Gilpin Township. Mary was an independent woman and central figure within her neighborhood. Survivors include two nephews, Joseph Gasbarro, of New Kensington, and Pascal Gasbarro, of California; her Goddaughter and great-niece, Alicia Evans (Frank), of Leechburg; great-niece, Sara Mae Crusan; a great-nephew, Larry Gasbarro Jr., of Ohio; two great-great-nephews, Beau and Clay Evans; and her friends and neighbors, Terri and Kirsten Medice, of Leechburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph N. Gasbarro; a nephew, Larry Gasbarro Sr.; and a great-nephew, Christopher Gasbarro.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, (724-842-1051). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
A special thanks is given to Amber Woods and Grane Hospice for their exceptional care of Mary. Condolences to the Gasbarro family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019