Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
More Obituaries for Mary Kish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Kish


1920 - 03
Mary L. Kish Obituary
Mary Louise (Thimons) Ferney Kish, 99, of Allegheny Township, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was born March 13, 1920, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late Theodore Thimons and Edna A. (Simmers) Thimons. Mary was a homemaker and member of the former St. Martha Roman Catholic Church in Leechburg, and currently Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Albert R. Ferney, of Freeport, and Frank R. Ferney (Celestine), of California, Md.; a stepson, Jon A. Kish (Denise), of Leechburg; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank R. Ferney, in December 1965; her second husband, Paul J. Kish, in May 2002; two daughters, Jean and ValJean Ferney; a stepdaughter, Paula A. Beekman; two stepsons, Richard P. and Alan L. Kish; two brothers, Albert J. and Raymond R. Thimons; and two sisters, Agnes McCullough and Anna Belle Segriff, of Tarentum.
Friends welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, with Deacon John Zombar officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township.
Condolences to the Kish family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
