Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Klonowski


1931 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary L. Klonowski Obituary
Mary L. (Chambers) Klonowski, 87, of Allegheny Township, formerly of Spring Church, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Born Nov. 26, 1931, in Shady Plain, she was a daughter of Julia Chambers. Mary was a 1949 graduate of Elders-Ridge High School, and attended Robert Morris Business School. She worked in manufacturing for Robertshaw Industrial, as well as Cook Vascular, retiring in her 70s. Mary was a member of Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working with flowers, and liked playing cards with her neighbors and friends. Mary most loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Bernard Klonowski, who passed away Jan. 8, 1988; brother, Robert Chambers; and a stepson, Robert Klonowski. Mary is survived by her sons, Ronald (Desiree) Klonowski, of Gibsonia, Joseph (Sherry) Klonowski, of Plum, and Michael (Lori) Klonowski, of Kearney, Mo.; grandchildren, Doneld (Sarah), Dayna (McKay), Alex (Darren), Anastasia, Allison and Nicholas; and six great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, 1668 PA Route 56, Spring Church, with Pastor Lea Austin officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Spring Church.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Mary's memory, to Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, 1668 PA Route 56, Spring Church, PA 15686. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 19, 2019
