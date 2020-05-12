Mary (Dileo) Lopreiato, 84, of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in AHN-Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born May 6, 1936, in Sant'Onofrio, Calabria, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Domenico Dileo and Marianna (Marasia) Dileo. Mary founded VIBO's Bakery in Brackenridge in 1984, and was well-known as "Mrs. VIBO" to the many customers who enjoyed her delicious creations over her 25 years working before retiring in 2009.Prior to opening the bakery, Mary was a homemaker and seamstress, worked as a laborer for Allegheny Ludlum in 1979, and in janitorial work for Highlands School District in the 80's.Mary was a member of Holy Martyrs Catholic Church in West Tarentum, and a member of the Integrity Lodge. She was an excellent cook, loved hosting Sunday dinners for her family and watching them play bocce on the court at the family home. Mary enjoyed spending time in the sun, and loved traveling to Italy to visit family. She also liked watching game shows and soaps on television. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by an infant son; brothers, Bruno and Paul Dileo; a sister-in-law, Maria Theresa Ventrice; and a brother-in-law, Antonio "Nino" Griffo. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Giuseppe Lopreiato (the couple married Aug. 22, 1957); sons, Domenic Lopreiato, of Brackenridge, Bruno Lopreiato, of Jacksonville, Fla., Antonio (Kerri) Lopreiato, of Brackenridge, Dino (partner, Deanna Hitchcock) Lopreiato, of Brackenridge; grandchildren, Geno and Antonio G. Lopreiato, Teia and Alexandria Lobaugh, all of Brackenridge; brother, Frank (Carmen) Dileo, of Glenshaw; sister, Giovanna (Dileo) Griffo, of Sant'Onofrio, Calabria, Italy; sisters-in-law, Judy Dileo, of Brackenridge, and Rina Dileo, of Burrell Township; and 26 nephews and 14 nieces. An opportunity for friends of the family who choose to pass by, say goodbye to Mary and offer condolences to her family will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, outside of the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Due to restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, those that choose to pass by will be asked to remain in their vehicle while offering condolences, and follow the social distancing guidelines. A private blessing service and celebration of life will take place, followed by entombment in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, once the COVID restrictions have been lifted. On behalf of the family, we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We love you all! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 344 W. Ninth Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, or to the Sepsis Alliance, 3180 University Ave., Suite 235, San Diego, CA 92104, or donate at www.sepsis.org. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 12, 2020.