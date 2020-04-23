|
|
Mary Lou "Mitzi" Schott, 92, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center, Cheswick. She was born Jan. 31, 1928, in Canton, Ohio. She moved to Pennsylvania when she was 11 years old and subsequently graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1946. She married Harold Schott in August 1946, to whom she was married for 49 years. Mary Lou enjoyed many activities including bowling and was in the Freeport Card Club for more than 50 years. She was a former Girl Scout Brownie and intermediate troop leader as well as a Boy Scout troop leader. She was a lifetime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Natrona Heights, where she volunteered for many activities. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Schott, in 1996, parents, Harvey and Lucille (France) Grove, of Natrona Heights, two brothers, Robert Grove of Sarver, and Richard Grove, of Simi Valley, Calif. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Schott (James) Saveikis, of Allison Park, a son, Thomas (Karen Gaston) Schott, of Tarentum, and four grandchildren, David Saveikis, Amy Saveikis, Michele Schott (Jason) Ortlip and Kristopher (Jaime) Schott. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Evan, Andrew and Ava Schott and Ellia and Gavin Ortlip. She is also survived by her loving sisters-in-law, June Grove, of Sarver, and Joye Grove, of Simi Valley, Calif., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She also made many friends when she resided at Pine Ridge Apartments in Natrona Heights. The family wishes many thanks to the wonderful staff at Harmar Village Care Center and Granes Hospice for taking such good care of Mary Lou. There will be no public visitation. A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, in the KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, with the Rev. Dr. Andrew P. Spore, her pastor. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Grace United Methodist Church, 1333 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Online Condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com.