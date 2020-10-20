1/1
Mary Lou Serena, 85, of New Kensington, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Belair Health and Rehabilitation, Lower Burrell. She was born Jan. 12, 1935, in New Kensington, to the late William Franklin and Freda Hope Good Pennington, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mrs. Serena worked for Harmarville Rehabilitation Center. She enjoyed being at home and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Tom) Wilks, of Lower Burrell; three grandchildren, Eric Fularz, Tom (Morgan) Wilks and Travis (fiance Angie Dougherty) Wilks; four great-grandchildren, Devin, Saylor Rose, Abigail and Tanner Wilks; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday by the Rev. Dean Ward. The family suggests donations made in her name to Diabetes or Alzheimer's Association. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.
