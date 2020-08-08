Mary M. DiCello, 88, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. She was born June 5, 1932, in Kane, Pa., to the late Anthony and Giovanna (Torchia) Cappello. She was a 1950 graduate of Kane Area High School and married her late husband, Frank E. DiCello, Nov. 30, 1957. Mary was a longtime member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, and worked well into her eighties as a crossing guard for the city of New Kensington. Some may remember her as their crossing guard at Martin Elementary School. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her son, Mark A. (Diane) DiCello, of Bradenton, Fla.; grandchildren, Carli and Dominic DiCello; sister, Angie Scuttella; sister-in-law, Rose Discello; and a host of nieces and nephews, with whom she held very close relationships. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank E. DiCello; siblings, John, Trieste, and Lucille Orzetti; and in-laws, John Discello, and Angelo and Carmela DiCello. All services were private. Private burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you celebrate her life by sharing a meal with your loved ones and raising a glass to Mary. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com
