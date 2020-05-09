Mary M. Raschiatore
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Margaret (Milie) Raschiatore, 62, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 7, 1958, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Evelyn (Thomas) Milie. She was raised in North Apollo and was a graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School. Mary was the manager of the shoe department at the Kmart in Leechburg for many years, and then continued as a pharmacy technician until the store closed in 2019. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Mary enjoyed going to flea markets and antiquing. She loved the companionship of her pets. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael Milie. She is survived by her husband of 42 years (they married in September of 1978), Lawrence G. "Larry" Raschiatore, of Allegheny Township; siblings, Vincent (Colleen) Milie, of Apollo, Mario (Carrie) Milie, of Monroeville, Toni (Bill) Faber, of Apollo, and Marcie (John Bonatti) Milie, of Leechburg; sister-in-law, Linda Raschiatore, of Vandergrift; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private, and have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date at St. James Roman Catholic Church. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-1621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Our sincere sympathies. Mary was a wonderful person and will be missed. John & Barbara Varhola
barbara varhola
Friend
May 9, 2020
My heart is breaking Mary, since I heard God called you back to your Heavenly home. I was so blessed by having the opportunity to work with you in the pharmacy because that's when we truly became friends. You had such a beautiful heart and soul. You loved everyone and everything....I remember when me and the girls put a stink bug in a pill vile to throw away, but, you took it from the trash and went outside to release it. I love you dear friend. You will be greatly missed. Rest peacefully in God's loving arms.
Becky Graham
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved