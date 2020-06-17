Mary M. Raschiatore
1958 - 2020-05-07
Mary Margaret (Milie) Raschiatore, 62, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 7, 1958, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Evelyn (Thomas) Milie. She was raised in North Apollo and was a graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School. Mary was the manager of the shoe department at the Kmart in Leechburg for many years, and then continued as a pharmacy technician until the store closed in 2019. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Mary enjoyed going to flea markets and antiquing. She loved the companionship of her pets. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael Milie. She is survived by her husband of 42 years (they married in September of 1978), Lawrence G. "Larry" Raschiatore, of Allegheny Township; siblings, Vincent (Colleen) Milie, of Apollo, Mario (Carrie) Milie, of Monroeville, Toni (Bill) Faber, of Apollo, and Marcie (John Bonatti) Milie, of Leechburg; sister-in-law, Linda Raschiatore, of Vandergrift; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private, and have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date at St. James Roman Catholic Church. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-1621
