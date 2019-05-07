Mary Magrini, 96, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital, Aspinwall. She was born March 8, 1923, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Paul and Maria (Martignetti) Marcantonio. She was the wife of the late John Magrini Sr. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded by a son, John Magrini Jr.; a granddaughter, Kara Valchar; and five brothers, Frank, Anthony, Angelo, Phillip and John Marcantonio. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, where she volunteered as a cafeteria worker at Mt. St. Peter School. At one time she worked for Beacon Printing, New Kensington. Mrs. Magrini was a great cook, enjoyed playing Bocce at the Sportaco Club, New Kensington, traveling to Florida, visiting the Strip District and casinos and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Laura (Marty) Valchar, of Lower Burrell; son, Richard (Sandy) Magrini, of Strattanville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Richard (Rochelle) Magrini, Jonathan (Ginnie) Magrini, Kelly (Bryan) Schaeffer and Kristin (Lee) Konopka; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Riley, Morgan and Brandon.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayer of transfer will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at noon in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

