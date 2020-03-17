|
Mary R. (Donghia) Amaranto, 92, of West Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Pine View Personal Care Home, Vandergrift. Born on June 2, 1927, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Vito and Maria (Tinelli) Donghia. Mary lived in Vandergrift all of her life, where she was a lifelong member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. She worked for a time at the former Carpenteri's Restaurant as a hostess for banquets and weddings. Mary enjoyed polka dancing and loved taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Amaranto, who passed away Dec. 3, 2011; sister, Alice M. Chieffalo; and her brothers, Frank and Tony Donghia. Mary is survived by her sons, Dennis (fiancee, Kathleen Pierwsza) Amaranto, of West Vandergrift, and Gary (Tessie) Amaranto, of Kiski Township; brothers, Paul Donghia, of West Vandergrift, and Charlie Donghia, of Kepple Hill; sisters-in-law, Josephine Donghia, of West Vandergrift, and Nina Sindlinger-Donghia, of Linesville; and many nieces and nephews. At Mary's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Vandergrift. Private entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.