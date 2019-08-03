|
|
Mary R. (Jones) Shook, of Vandergrift, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Born Aug. 28, 1933, in McKees Rocks, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Leona (Simms) Jones. Mary lived in Vandergrift for the last 20 years, and served our country with the Marines. She worked as a waitress at the former Harley Hotel, in Penn Hills, retiring in 2003. Mary was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, previously a member of the Christian Mothers at St. Gerard Magellan and participated in Vandergrift Silver Sneakers. She enjoyed playing bingo, going on casino trips with friends and family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norman H. Shook Jr.; and a son, Norman H. Shook III. She is survived by her children, Mary (William) Fraser, of Vandergrift, Deborah Evagash, of Glenshaw, and Tom "T.J." (Diane) Shook, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Candace (William McGinnis) Fraser, Cori Fraser, Michael Fraser, Carisa (fiance Matthew Stoyak) Fraser, Jonathan (Mary Jane) Evagash, Nathan Evagash, Nicole (Keith) Montecupo and Krystina (Russell) Oliver; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Natalie, Jason, Elise and Wylan; brother, Daniel Jones; sisters, Patricia Arlet and Shirley Calvert; beloved niece, Gayle "Cookie" Stanhoff; and by many extended family members and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Private interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough, at the convenience of the family.
Mary's final thought to her family, "I will always be in your heart." The family requests memorial contributions be made in Mary's memory to the YMCA Funding for Underprivileged Children. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019