Mary (Hujo) Rogalski, 94, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, Cabot, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 28, 1924, in Natrona to the late Joseph and Mary Holacik Hujo. Mary lived in Natrona Heights most of her life, living at Concordia Haven Apartments in Cabot for the past seven years, where she was an active participant in the social activities. She worked for 30 years at the former G.C. Murphy Co. store in Natrona Heights. She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights, the Ladies Guild and Christian Mothers of the church, and the Jednota. Mary enjoyed playing bingo and cards, crocheting afghans for every family member and making shawls for residents at the Concordia Lund Center. She was also active at her church, working Monday night bingo and helping with funeral mercy luncheons. Mary is survived by her children, Elaine (Daniel) Barrett, Joan (Blair) Kucinski, Michelle (Rich) Ring and Michael (Peggy) Rogalski; grandchildren, Kristin Kress, Matt Barrett, Janine Hribal, Brian Kucinski, Greg Rogalski, Jonathan Rogalski, Stephen Ring and Michael Ring; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Kress, Cole Barrett, Grace Barrett, Madison Bruni, Morgan Bruni, Sophia Ring, Caleb Thurlow, McKenzie Ring, Greyson Ring, Evan Rogalski, Nathan Rogalski, Owen Rogalski and Miles Rogalski; sisters-in-law, Frieda Petit, Eleanor Hujo and Marge Hujo; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Casmier V. Rogalski, on Nov. 22, 2004; daughter, Loriann Rogalski; brothers, Steve and Joseph Hujo; and by her sister, Elizabeth Valarik.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary