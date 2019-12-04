|
Mary Sophie Hanulik, 92, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was born June 11, 1927, in Altoona, and was a daughter of the late Steve Sr. and Louise Oswald Zagurskie. Mary was a 1945 graduate of Springdale High School and the former Franco Beauty Academy in New Kensington. She was a Gold Star sister and a former member of the in Cheswick. She enjoyed working in her yard, painting, and decorating her home, which she was very proud of. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very strong-willed woman who was truly devoted to the care and well being of her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her children, Emil (Dawn) Hanulik Jr. and Christina R. Micholas; grandchildren, Garrett (Colleen) Hanulik, Bradly Walsh and Elias (Jessica) Dorinsky Sr.; and great-grandchildren, Sean, Serena, Alexandria and Elias Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Emil Hanulik Sr.; son, Stephen E. Hanulik; brother, Steve Zagurskie Jr.; and son-in-law, Benjamin D. Blaha.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, 1319 Low Grade Road, Harwick. Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019