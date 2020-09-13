Mary Sue Rovnan, 89, of Butler, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Born Oct. 14, 1930, in Cabot, she was the daughter of James A. Driscoll Sr. and Mary Miller Driscoll. Sue had worked as a registered nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital for more than 25 years. She enjoyed retirement, spending winters in Florida with the love her life and soul mate of 68 years, Pete. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. Surviving are her husband, Rudolph "Pete" Rovnan; her brother, James Driscoll Jr., of Detroit, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Joann Delvaux. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman. Sue will be sadly missed by the numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
