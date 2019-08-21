|
Mary V. (Nemcik) Pivik, 85, of the Renton section of Plum, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. She was born April 5, 1934, in Czechoslovakia, to her late parents, Michael and Mary Rusnak Nemcik. Mrs. Pivik worked in the cafeteria for Plum School District for many years before retiring. She was an active member of St. Januarius Church, in Renton, where she was Eucharistic minister, a member of the Altar Society and Woman's Guild and sang in the church choir. Mrs. Pivik enjoyed flowers, gardening with her late husband, George, and canning fruits and vegetables. Surviving her are her daughter, Janice (Gary) Pivik Bowser, of Cheswick; sons, David (Kerri) Pivik, of Washington Pa., Dennis Pivik, of O'Hara Township, and George A. Pivik (Chip), of New York City; three grandchildren, Matthew (Alix) Bowser and David and Alysa Pivik; and three great-granddaughters. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George M. Pivik; two brothers, Michael and Andrew Nemcik; and stepmother, Irma Nemcik.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in St. Alphonsus Church, Springdale, with burial to follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Plum Food Pantry, 81 Sandune Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019