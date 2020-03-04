|
|
Mary (Ehnot) Waselko, of Munhall, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, age 97. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Waselko; loving mother of Janice (Ronald) Close, Karen (the late Gary) Weatherby and Michael "Ralph" (Renee) Waselko; grandmother of 11, preceded in death by grandchildren Terri and Tom; great-grandmother of 31; great-great-grandmother of 23; daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Evancho) Ehnot; and sister of Andrew Ehnot, Eleanor Dugan, and the late Anna Reichenbach, Margaret Pawlik, Elizabeth Pieffer and John, Michael and Steven Ehnot. Mary was a lifelong, active member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church and had a very independent spirit. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120, with a panachida service at 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Homestead. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery, West Mifflin. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.