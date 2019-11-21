|
|
Mary Zetz, 93, of Bairdford, West Deer Township, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 16, 1926, in Bairdford, to the late Eli and Nellie (Maricic) Zetz. Mary grew up in Bairdford, graduating from West Deer High School in 1944. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, Whitehall. Mary worked as a librarian/teacher in Tarentum/Highlands Schools for more than 40 years. She was a member of the Brother's Brother Foundation, Pittsburgh, and Silver Sneakers. Mary enjoyed quilt making, knitting, gardening, reading and world traveling, though she greatly enjoyed her family and friends. Survivors include her niece, Johanna Zetz, of Burke, Va.; her sister-in-law, Janice Zetz, of Grand Prairie, Texas; several cousins in the United States and in Europe of the Maricic/Marchich family, close friends Betty Tusing, of Arnold, Marci Grden, of West Deer, Lorraine and JoLaine Teyssier, of State College, the Stankovich Family of Pittsburgh, Nancy Mahnick, of New Jersey, and Shari Phillips, of Bairdford. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Melvin Zetz, and her sister, Melva Zetz.
Family will be available to meet friends from 10 a.m. to the time of the Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. Friday in the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, with the Rev. Rajko Kosic officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her family in St. Slava Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, Bethel Park. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 444 Liberty Ave., No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
