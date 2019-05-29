Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ziglinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ziglinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ziglinski Obituary
Mary Ziglinski, 95, of New Kensington, died Monday, May 27, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. Mrs. Ziglinski was a lifelong resident of the local area and a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her two children, Joanne (late husband Floyd "Sonny") Davis, of Lower Burrell, and Richard (Margaret) Ziglinski, of Orange, Calif.; grandchildren, Zack and Jeff Davis, Tracy (Frank) Weissert and Jamie (Ray) Moses; great-grandchildren, Scott Davis, Isabella, Frankie and Ava Weissert, and Madilynn, Juliana and Jacob Moses; brother, Theodore Clista, of Camp Hill; and daughter-in-law, Denise Ziglinski, of New Kensington. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester Ziglinski; son, David Ziglinski; sister, Olga Jigliotti; and brothers Mike Clista and John Clista.
Private visitation, Christian funeral Mass and burial are arranged by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now