Mary Ziglinski, 95, of New Kensington, died Monday, May 27, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. Mrs. Ziglinski was a lifelong resident of the local area and a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her two children, Joanne (late husband Floyd "Sonny") Davis, of Lower Burrell, and Richard (Margaret) Ziglinski, of Orange, Calif.; grandchildren, Zack and Jeff Davis, Tracy (Frank) Weissert and Jamie (Ray) Moses; great-grandchildren, Scott Davis, Isabella, Frankie and Ava Weissert, and Madilynn, Juliana and Jacob Moses; brother, Theodore Clista, of Camp Hill; and daughter-in-law, Denise Ziglinski, of New Kensington. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester Ziglinski; son, David Ziglinski; sister, Olga Jigliotti; and brothers Mike Clista and John Clista.
Private visitation, Christian funeral Mass and burial are arranged by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2019