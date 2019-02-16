Home

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
Maryann L. Fassio Obituary
Maryann L. (Concannon) Fassio, 68, of Gilpin Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. She was born May 27, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Marc Concannon and Mercedes (Snead) Concannon. Maryann worked as a nurse's aide for the former Harmarville Rehabilitation Center for over 15 years before retiring in 2000. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Maryann enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts and movies, traveling to Atlantic City and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Richard Fassio, of Gilpin Township; her son, Marc Fassio, of Leechburg; her daughter, Theresa Nestor, of Plum Borough; a grandson, Evan Nestor; and numerous nieces and nephews. Maryann was also a beloved "second mother" to Marc and Theresa's close friends.
Friends welcomed by her family from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
Condolences to the Fassio family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019
