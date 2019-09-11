Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann McKeever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann McKeever


1936 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann McKeever Obituary
Maryann McKeever, 83, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. She was born July 28, 1936, in Johnstown, to the late Kenneth Lloyd and Mary Cecilia Bittner Jones. Maryann was a graduate of Fairmont High School, W.Va., and St. Mary's School of Nursing, W.Va,, where she became a registered nurse. She enjoyed reading and crocheting, along with watching and feeding birds, raising flowers and camping. She also found joy in her dogs and cat. Maryann is survived by her husband of 62 years, Raymond A. McKeever; daughter, Debra A. (Roy) Brewer, of Lower Burrell; sons, Gregory A. (Joan) McKeever Sr., of Washington Township, and Brian D. (Stacy) McKeever, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Gregory A. McKeever Jr., Michael R. (Caitlin) Busch and Megan R. McKeever; great-granddaughter, Sophia Leighann Busch; and brother, Kenneth L. Jones Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla.
All services were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now