Maryann McKeever, 83, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. She was born July 28, 1936, in Johnstown, to the late Kenneth Lloyd and Mary Cecilia Bittner Jones. Maryann was a graduate of Fairmont High School, W.Va., and St. Mary's School of Nursing, W.Va,, where she became a registered nurse. She enjoyed reading and crocheting, along with watching and feeding birds, raising flowers and camping. She also found joy in her dogs and cat. Maryann is survived by her husband of 62 years, Raymond A. McKeever; daughter, Debra A. (Roy) Brewer, of Lower Burrell; sons, Gregory A. (Joan) McKeever Sr., of Washington Township, and Brian D. (Stacy) McKeever, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Gregory A. McKeever Jr., Michael R. (Caitlin) Busch and Megan R. McKeever; great-granddaughter, Sophia Leighann Busch; and brother, Kenneth L. Jones Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla.
All services were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019