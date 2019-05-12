Maryanne Nyland, 76, formerly of New Kensington, died Monday, May 6, 2019. Maryanne is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis Nyland, formerly of New Kensington; her brother, Theodore Bibza, of New Kensington; her children, Jennifer Keeling (Robert), of Spanish Fort, Ala., Julianne Nyland, of Richmond, Va., and Jill Nyland, of New Kensington; and her grandchildren, Sam Lapara, Sofia Keeling, Tess Keeling, and Katherine Keeling. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Makara Bibza; her father, Andrew Bibza; her brother, Gene "Sonny" Bibza; and a sister who died in infancy. Maryanne was a graduate of Arnold High School, Class of 1961. She retired from J.C. Penney and spent her final years in Alabama. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting.

A private service was held Friday, May 10, 2019, at HUGHES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Daphne, Ala.

Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 12, 2019