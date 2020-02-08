Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marybeth Kirkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marybeth Kirkman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marybeth Kirkman Obituary
Marybeth Kirkman, 60, of Vandergrift, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to her late parents, Simon and Esther Carnahan. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Paul Carnahan and Simon Wallace Carnahan Jr.; and her sister, Donna Mae Carnahan. Marybeth loved sewing, crafts and baking, especially zucchini bread. She was the loving mother of Gary (Holly Jablonowski) Harrison, of Leechburg, and Kelly (Mark) Wesolosky, of Freeport; dear grandmother of Cheyenne, Kya, Julia, Elizabeth, Suzanna and Luke; also survived by her sisters, Marie (Rick) Myers, of New Kensington, and Frances (Tom) Speer, of New Kensington; also numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will be private. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marybeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -