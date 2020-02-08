|
Marybeth Kirkman, 60, of Vandergrift, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to her late parents, Simon and Esther Carnahan. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Paul Carnahan and Simon Wallace Carnahan Jr.; and her sister, Donna Mae Carnahan. Marybeth loved sewing, crafts and baking, especially zucchini bread. She was the loving mother of Gary (Holly Jablonowski) Harrison, of Leechburg, and Kelly (Mark) Wesolosky, of Freeport; dear grandmother of Cheyenne, Kya, Julia, Elizabeth, Suzanna and Luke; also survived by her sisters, Marie (Rick) Myers, of New Kensington, and Frances (Tom) Speer, of New Kensington; also numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will be private. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.