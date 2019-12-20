|
Maryellen Anis Joseph, 97, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Her husband of 65 years, Daniel W. Joseph, predeceased her June 30, 2010. She is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Lois) Joseph and Thomas (Vicki) Joseph; as well as by two grandchildren, Robert (Allison) Joseph and Lindsay (Michael) Yurchick; and by three great-grandchildren, Leah and Tyler Yurchick and Violet Joseph. She was born in Clymer, Pa., and was also preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Anna (Shaheen) Anis; and her sisters, Dorothy (George) Elias and Jacqueline Anis. She was predeceased by her niece, Nancy (David) Simpson; and survived by her niece, Linda (Jay) Watson. After he returned from World War II, Daniel W. Joseph married Maryellen June 24, 1945. They lived their entire lives in New Kensington. She worked throughout the war inspecting aircraft parts, and afterward, worked in several secretarial positions. She served 15 years as the manager of the Aluminum City Terrace. During World War II, Maryellen spent a great portion of her earnings packaging treats that she mailed to the servicemen. Growing up on Second Avenue, she took a dime from all of the Second Avenue boys that were shipping out and was thrilled to be able to return all but one on their return home. She was well-known for the Syrian bread that she baked and shared with many. She enjoyed playing cards, occasionally going to The Meadows, but mostly, she enjoyed being with her family, especially her two grandchildren. As a wife and mother, she was the best, and her family always came first. To her sons and grandchildren, she gave love and confidence. To her husband, whom she adored, she gave love, encouragement and absolute loyalty. We could not have asked or hoped for better parents. She was a wonderful citizen, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. George Syrian Orthodox Church. May she rest in peace. Service will be private, family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Daniel and Maryellen Joseph Scholarship Fund at the Westmoreland County Community Foundation, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
All services will be private for family only. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019