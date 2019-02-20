Home

MaryLou Kustra


MaryLou Kustra, 88, of Plum, born in Hostetter on Dec. 15, 1930, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Kustra; parents, Edward and Blanche Brenner; brothers, James "Buck" Brenner and Robert Brenner; and sister, Beulah "Sis" Huffman. She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Kelly and Sandy Woodall; three daughters, Linda (John) Mango, Georgann (Tom) Hawk and Sandy (Jim) Lewellyn; grandchildren, Deanne and John Mango, Tommy and Timmy Hawk, and Jimmy and Travis Lewellyn; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per MaryLou's wishes, there will be no visitation or public service. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox).
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
