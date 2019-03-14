Matilda "Tilly" Gasparich, 98, of Oakmont, passed away surrounded by her loving family Monday, March 11, 2019. Born Feb. 20, 1921, in Pierce, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Kaus; beloved wife of the late John T. Gasparich; loving mother of Diane (Jack) Singer, Joanne (Robert) Pica, Peter (Stephanie) Gasparich, Stephen (Deborah) Gasparich and the late Mark Gasparich; grandmother of Marianne, Lori, Jack Robert, Holly, Robert Jr., Melissa, Christine, Juliana, Eric, Elizabeth and the late Richard; great-grandmother of Kate, Kristen, Brody, Shane, Colten and Aiden; and sister of the late John Kaus Sr., Emil and Rudy Kaus, Anne Grimm, and Christine Potthoff. Tilly was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, SNJP and the CFU. She was a wonderful baker, housewife, and a hairdresser at the former Merriman's in Oakmont and was a master at her trade. She loved her polkas and listened to them every Sunday after Mass. She was an amazing cook and baker and loved her sweets. Above all, Tilly lived her life with a strong faith in God and an unwavering love of family.

Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. Interment will follow next to her husband, John, in Verona Cemetery, Oakmont.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 387 Maryland Ave. Oakmont, PA 15139. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019